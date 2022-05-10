Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Up 7.8%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 2,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

