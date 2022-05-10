Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.19. 79,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,022,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

