La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.34% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

