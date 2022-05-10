L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4939 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($194.74) to €187.00 ($196.84) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

