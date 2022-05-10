L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4939 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($194.74) to €187.00 ($196.84) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. ( OTCMKTS:AIQUY Get Rating ) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

