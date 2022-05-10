Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.47. 37,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

