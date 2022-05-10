Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $21.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.47. 47,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.72. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

