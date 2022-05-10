LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LGVCU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $15,060,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

