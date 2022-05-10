Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
LDGYY opened at $13.42 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.
About Landis+Gyr Group (Get Rating)
