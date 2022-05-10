Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LDGYY opened at $13.42 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

