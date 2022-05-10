Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.56 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.67-$0.73 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

