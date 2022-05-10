LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €59.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

