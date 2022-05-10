Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.26

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 80539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

