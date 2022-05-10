LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.