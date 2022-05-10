LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 572,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,648. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.