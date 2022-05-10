Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Down 13.5%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 44,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,948,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

LICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,534,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

