Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.79 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

