Lido DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

