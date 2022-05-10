Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.58.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

