LINK Hits Market Capitalization of $485.41 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. LINK has a market cap of $485.41 million and $5.31 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.23 or 0.00256622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00516267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00098331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,888.67 or 1.98679670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.