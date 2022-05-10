LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0025

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,466.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.