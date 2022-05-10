Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Liquity has a total market cap of $94.85 million and $2.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,674,562 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

