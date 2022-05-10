Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Raised by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,029,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded down $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $278.36. The company had a trading volume of 724,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

