Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $272.98

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $272.98 and last traded at $273.09, with a volume of 26942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.11.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

