LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 31,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

