Lobstex Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $425,772.71 and approximately $6,441.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,518,566 coins and its circulating supply is 23,443,140 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

