Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

LMT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

