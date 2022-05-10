Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 32,460 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,906. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

