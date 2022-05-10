Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 8,672 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,413,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 46,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,160. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

