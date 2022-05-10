Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 521,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

