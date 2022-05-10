Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,140. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

