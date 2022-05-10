Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 143,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.