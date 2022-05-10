Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,803,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after acquiring an additional 213,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 50,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,592. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

