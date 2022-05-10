Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 25,552 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $715,000.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 341,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.