Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

