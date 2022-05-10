Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,400.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.09 or 0.07541495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00257018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00741580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00076886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00551021 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

