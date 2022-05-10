Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $62.27 million and $4.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.25 or 0.99953932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00106954 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

