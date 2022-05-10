Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Lowered to Sell at R. F. Lafferty

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,436. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $320.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

