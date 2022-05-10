Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $196.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

