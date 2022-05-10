Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as 15.72 and last traded at 15.75, with a volume of 817099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 16.35.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

