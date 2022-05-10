Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

