MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.30

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 180051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.95.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,266,321. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 over the last quarter.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

