MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.30

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 180051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.95.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,266,321. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 over the last quarter.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
