Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

