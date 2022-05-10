Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MG stock traded up C$1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.75. 293,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.96. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current year.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

