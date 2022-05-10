Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE MG traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$75.77. The company had a trading volume of 339,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,319. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.96. The firm has a market cap of C$22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.