MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 25.6% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $514,589.33 and approximately $303,548.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.