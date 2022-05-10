Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.48

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 88441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

