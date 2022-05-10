Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MBUU traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. 10,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

