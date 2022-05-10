Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $52.29

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.29, but opened at $56.48. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1,340 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
