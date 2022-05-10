Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $52.29

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.29, but opened at $56.48. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1,340 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

