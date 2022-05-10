Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.75. 1,343,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

