Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

